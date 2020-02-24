BRIEF-Warren Buffett discusses Berkshire succession, PG&E, Kraft Heinz, Kroger, cryptocurrency on CNBC

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Warren buffett, referring to global stock selloff, says his company berkshire hathaway would ‘certainly be more inclined’ to buy stocks today than on friday, and would feel ‘better’ about doing it — cnbc Buffett says cryptocurrency has, ‘in terms of value, zero’ Buffett says ‘i don’t own any cryptocurrency, i never will’ Buffett says berkshire’s recent purchases of etfs were not made by him or his portfolio managers todd combs or ted weschler Buffett says he still believes ‘we paid too much’ for kraft heinz, but that it has a valuable business and can maintain its dividend payout as it pays down debt Buffett says berkshire’s recent investment in kroger was made by either combs or weschler; says kroger is doing a good job in a ‘tough business,’ where amazon.com and costco are ‘sweating it out’ Buffett, discussing succession at berkshire, reiterates that if he died tonight, berkshire’s board would know tomorrow morning what to do Buffett says pg&e ‘doesn’t fit berkshire’ Buffett says pg&e is ‘too tough,’ with many constituencies to satisfy, and that ‘i don’t know how to solve all that’ Buffett says berkshire vice chairmen ajit jain and greg abel leave berkshire board meetings when succession planning is discussed; many investors and analysts view them as leading candidates to succeed buffett as ceo Buffett says his 20- or 30-year outlook is ‘not changed’ by coronavirus outberak Warren buffett appearance on cnbc ends