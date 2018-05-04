Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 mln more Apple shares in Q1- CNBC

May 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first quarter, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC on Thursday.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States." CNBC quoted Buffett as saying cnb.cx/2HLPdIp.

Berkshire said in February its Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares worth $28 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.