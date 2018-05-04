FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 3:06 AM / in an hour

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 mln more Apple shares in Q1- CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first quarter, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC on Thursday.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States." CNBC quoted Buffett as saying cnb.cx/2HLPdIp.

Berkshire said in February its Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares worth $28 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
