BRIEF-Buffett, Munger discuss Apple, taxes, 'gambling' in market, other issues at Berkshire meeting

May 1 (Reuters) - Munger, asked about prospect of rising taxes, says he’s a little wary of constantly being mad at people because they have a little more money Munger says it wouldn’t be the end of the world for berkshire if u.s. Corporate tax rate were increased to 25% or 28% Warren buffett, chairman of berkshire hathaway, says he sold some apple inc stock last year and it was probably a mistake, says vice chairman charlie munger agrees -- berkshire hathaway annual meeting Buffett says apple is an ‘extraordinary’ business with ‘indispensable’ products, says ceo tim cook has made accomplishments that steve jobs could not Buffett, asked about impact of special purpose acquisition companies on berkshire’s ability to make acquisitions, says: ‘it’s a killer’ Buffett laments rise of ‘gambling impulse’ among people who treat markets as a casino Warren buffett says he voted for joe biden in 2020 u.s. Presidential election Buffett says he did not foresee precision castparts unit would enter ‘something close to a depression’ because of the covid-19 pandemic; buffett has admitted overpaying for the aircraft and industrial parts unit munger says ‘of course i hate the bitcoin success,’ and that ‘the whole development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization’ Buffett says berkshire investment managers todd combs and ted weschler are ‘absolutely terrific’ and ‘assets’ to berkshire, doesn’t want them having to publicly field questions about stocks at annual meeting Munger says china ‘deserves a lot of credit’ for its efforts to make businesses flourish: ‘they just accepted adam smith, and added it to communism’ Buffett, asked why berkshire recently sold some shares in u.s. Banks, said the industry is in much better shape than 10-15 years ago, but berkshire had too much exposure