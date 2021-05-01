BRIEF-Buffett and Munger criticize rise of Robinhood; Berkshire shareholder proposals fail

May 1 (Reuters) - Buffett says robinhood has become ‘a very significant part of the casino aspect’ that the market has taken on in the last 12-18 months Buffett, on robinhood and rivals, says: ‘they’re taxing hope’ Berkshire hathaway shareholders reject proposal to require more disclosures about climate change by nearly 3-1 margin Berkshire hathaway shareholders reject proposal to require more disclosures about diversity and inclusion in workplace by more than 3-1 margin Buffett says he thinks the odds are ‘very, very good’ that berkshire will hold its 2022 annual meeting in omaha next april 30, and will be able to welcome a record number of shareholders Berkshire hathaway annual meeting ends Warren buffett, asked about failure of healthcare joint venture with amazon.com and jpmorgan chase, says he learned a lot aobut difficulty of turning around industry that makes up 17% of gdp -- berkshire hathaway annual meeting Buffett says failure of haven joint venture also highlighted inefficiencies in healthcare within berkshire Berkshire vice chairman charlie munger calls rise of robinhood ‘god-awful,’ says it’s wrong to make money on things that are bad for people