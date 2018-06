NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - A chief executive for the healthcare venture being set up by Berkshire Hathaway Inc , Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is likely to be named within the next two weeks, billionaire investor Warren Buffett said in an interview aired Thursday on CNBC.

Buffett, who is Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman, and JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that they had selected a person for the role. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)