REFILE-Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan name CEO for healthcare venture

(Corrects spelling of Berkshire in headline)

June 20 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday named Atul Gawande as the chief executive officer of their health venture.

The new company would be based in Boston and operate independently, the companies said in a joint statement.

Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and is a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)