FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 20, 2018 / 1:33 PM / in an hour

REFILE-Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan name CEO for healthcare venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Berkshire in headline)

June 20 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday named Atul Gawande as the chief executive officer of their health venture.

The new company would be based in Boston and operate independently, the companies said in a joint statement.

Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and is a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.