February 23, 2019 / 2:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Berkshire's prospects for 'elephant-sized acquisition' not good: Buffett

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s prospects for an “an elephant-sized acquisition” are “not good,” because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” CEO Warren Buffett said on Saturday while also slamming CEOs who launched buybacks when their stock prices are lofty.

The billionaire investor said stock buybacks “should be price-sensitive,” and “blindly buying an overpriced stock is value-destructive, a fact lost on many promotional or ever-optimistic CEOs.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

