Buffett's Berkshire says former AmEx CEO Chenault nominated to board, replacing Bill Gates

March 13 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that Kenneth Chenault, who spent 17 years as chief executive of American Express Co, is being nominated to its board of directors.

Chenault would replace Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who is retiring from the board, where he has served since 2004, Berkshire said.

Chenault, 68, led American Express from January 2001 to February 2018. Berkshire is the largest shareholder in American Express, ending 2019 with an 18.7% stake in the travel and financial services company. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)