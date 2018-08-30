FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Buffett says Berkshire buying own stock, and more of Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, the billionaire
chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc         , on Thursday said
the conglomerate has begun repurchasing its stock for the first
time since 2012, and has added a "little" to its already huge
stake in Apple Inc         .
    Speaking on CNBC television, Buffett also said investors
remain better off owning a basket of stocks than 30-year bonds
and other fixed-income securities, as U.S. businesses benefit
from a strong economy.
    "Business is good across the board," he said. "It was good
two years ago, it keeps getting better."
    Buffett, who turned 88 on Thursday, was in Manhattan to dine
at the Smith & Wollensky steak house with the person who in June
agreed to pay $3,300,100 at an annual charity auction to eat
lunch with him.    

 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New
York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
