Buffett says Berkshire buying own stock, and more of Apple

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc , on Thursday said the conglomerate has begun repurchasing its stock for the first time since 2012, and has added a "little" to its already huge stake in Apple Inc . Speaking on CNBC television, Buffett also said investors remain better off owning a basket of stocks than 30-year bonds and other fixed-income securities, as U.S. businesses benefit from a strong economy. "Business is good across the board," he said. "It was good two years ago, it keeps getting better." Buffett, who turned 88 on Thursday, was in Manhattan to dine at the Smith & Wollensky steak house with the person who in June agreed to pay $3,300,100 at an annual charity auction to eat lunch with him. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)