U.S. says Berkshire Hathaway to pay $4.1 mln to settle alleged Iran sanctions violations

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc will pay $4.1 million to settle allegations that the company and one of its Turkish subsidiaries violated sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Berkshire and its subsidiary, Iscar Kesici Takim Ticareti ve Imalati Limited Sirket, agreed to settle their potential civil liability for 144 alleged violations between December 2012 and January 2016, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)