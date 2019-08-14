Bonds News
August 14, 2019

Ackman's Pershing Square makes new investment in Berkshire Hathaway -filing

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management made a new bet on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday.

This marks the first time that Ackman’s $8 billion fund has announced a new position since late last year when it bought a stake in Starbucks Corp.

The new bet will be a passive investment for Ackman’s $8 billion firm, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Grant McCool)

