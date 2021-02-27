BRIEF-Buffett says overpaid for Precision Castparts; Charlie Munger to be on stage for annual meeting--shareholder letter

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Warren buffett says he paid too much when his conglomereate berkshire hathaway bought precision castparts, its largest acquisition, in 2016 -- annual letter to berkshire shareholders Buffett says berkshire spent $24.7 billion on share repurchases in 2020 Buffett says berkshire has repurchased more of its shares in 2021, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future Buffett says berkshire had a 5.1% stake in itochu corp as of dec. 31 Buffett says: ‘never bet against america’ Buffett says berkshire’s annual meeting this year will be held in los angeles, not omaha, on may 1 Buffett says vice chairman charlie munger will be on stage with him at the annual meeting answering shareholder questions, while vice chairmen greg abel and ajit jain will also be available to answer questions Buffett says he hopes and expects berkshire will be welcoming shareholders to its 2022 annual meeting back in omaha