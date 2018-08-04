FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 4, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Berkshire profit surges as insurance, other businesses gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported a 67 percent increase in quarterly operating profit, as its insurance underwriting operations rebounded from a poor quarter and several business units benefited from economic growth and improving demand.

Operating profit in the second quarter rose to $6.89 billion from $4.12 billion a year earlier.

Net income for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, including realized and unrealized gains and losses from investments, nearly tripled to $12.01 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, from $4.26 billion, or $2,592 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.