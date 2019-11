Nov 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose as the company posted higher profit in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance businesses.

Third-quarter operating profit rose 14.2% to $7.86 billion. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)