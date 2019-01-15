Westlaw News
9th Circuit accepts publisher's fair-use defense in trademark lawsuit

Providence Publications, which provides online news about workers’ compensation, did not infringe on the trademark of insurance provider Applied Underwriters by using its name in advertisements for an online course, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the advertisements were unlikely to cause confusion or suggest that Applied Underwriters endorsed the course, which was a critique of an Applied Underwriters product.

