Ex-SDNY chief Berman lands at Fried Frank as revolving door picks up speed

Geoffrey Berman, who was the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan before he was ousted by President Donald Trump earlier this year, has joined Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson to head the New York firm’s white-collar defense practice.

The Tuesday announcement comes as more prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department have begun to make for the exits. Last week, Barnes & Thornburg picked up the U.S. attorney in Indianapolis and Montana’s top federal prosecutor also stepped down.

