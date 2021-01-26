2nd Circuit shrugs off Bermuda reinsurer’s 'predominantly foreign' fee fight

U.S. securities laws do not apply to Bermuda-based Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited’s 2015 investment in Spencer Capital Holdings Limited, a Bermuda corporation whose principal place of business is in Rye, New York, a federal appeals court held Monday. Even assuming the cross-border investment occurred in New York, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Cavello Bay’s claims were “so predominantly foreign” that allowing it to sue under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 or Rule 10b-5 would amount to an extraterritorial application of the law.

