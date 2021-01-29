EXCLUSIVE-Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6 -sources

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bertelsmann has approached potential bidders including French media giant Vivendi and Altice Europe to sell its controlling stake in French broadcast group M6, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Bertelsmann is hoping to clinch a deal potentially worth about 3 billion euros ($3.64 billion) for Metropole Television SA, commonly known as M6 Group and home to France’s biggest private radio station, RTL, two sources said on condition of anonymity.

M6 rival TF1 group and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky have also been approached, the sources said, adding that Bertelsmann has yet to hire banks for any formal sales process and talks remain at a preliminary stage.

Bertelsmann, M6, Vivendi, TF1 and telecoms company Altice declined to comment. Representatives for Kretinsky were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Arno Schuetze Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Klaus Lauer Editing by Pamela Barbaglia and David Goodman )