FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Bertelsmann to expand customer service alliance with Morocco's Saham

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German publisher Bertelsmann said on Tuesday it was merging its customer service business with that of its Moroccan partner Saham, opting for a global alliance rather than a sale as it restructures its sprawling portfolio.

Bertelsmann will fold its Arvato CRM subsidiary into a 50-50 joint venture with Saham’s own operation, creating a business with 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in revenues that employs 48,000 staff in 25 countries, it added.

Chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe put Arvato CRM up for sale at the beginning of the year, minus the French business it runs together with Saham. But, in the end, the German company opted to expand a relationship that dates back to 2004.

($1 = 0.8552 euros)

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.