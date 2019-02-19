Bertelsmann's relaunched call-centre business plans global expansion

MUNICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bertelsmann relaunched its customer services business, which provides call centres for companies and also monitors extremist content for Facebook, on Tuesday and said it is investing in global expansion as automation upends the industry.

The business takes the new brand name Majorel after Bertelsmann folded its Arvato CRM customer services subsidiary into a 50-50 joint venture with Moroccan partner Saham’s own operation, creating a business with 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in annual revenues.

It will compete with the likes of Atento and TTECT from the United States and Webhelp from France.

Bertelsmann said the formation of Majorel was driven by the upheaval artificial intelligence is having on the customer service industry, with almost half of call centre interactions expected to be handled by automated technologies by 2027.

“We will invest several hundred million euros in the coming years,” Majorel’s CEO Thomas Mackenbrock said. “We plan organic growth, and, when the opportunity arises, also acquisitions.”

Majorel wants to focus on building up its presence in America, Africa and Asia, he said.

Bertelsmann had originally planned to sell the unit last year before opting for a global alliance with Saham instead.

Majorel employs 48,000 staff in 28 countries. (Reporting by Jörn Poltz, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Susan Fenton)