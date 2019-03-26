Broadcasting
March 26, 2019 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bertelsmann has no need to raise capital for investments - CEO

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German publishing group Bertelsmann has no need to raise capital to fund investments and will stick to its long-term strategy of avoiding big acquisitions, CEO Thomas Rabe said on Tuesday.

“I said several years ago that we wouldn’t make large investments - at 500 million (euros) we reach the upper limit,” Rabe told a news conference after Bertelsmann reported a 2.8 percent rise in 2018 revenue.

“We feel very comfortable and have no capital needs,” Rabe added.

Last year, of total investments of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), around two thirds were spent on organic projects and one third on acquisitions - chiefly Bertelsmann’s purchase of U.S. online education provider OnCourse Learning. ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below