Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

BE Semiconductor sees revenues rising in Q2

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Chipmakers supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) said on Friday it expects a surge in its second-quarter revenues, helped by continuing growth in orders for its systems.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment expects second-quarter revenue to rise between 30% and 40% from the previous quarter.

BESI’s first-quarter revenue came in at 143.2 million euros ($173.50 million), up 30.5% from the fourth quarter.

$1 = 0.8254 euros Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up