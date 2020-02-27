Company News
February 27, 2020 / 12:12 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Best Buy beats holiday quarter same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Thursday on strong online and app sales, overcoming a largely disappointing holiday season for brick-and-mortar retailers.

However, the company said it would take a financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak in the first half of the year and forecast fiscal 2021 same-store sales growth of flat to 2%, compared with Wall Street’s expectations of a 1.9% increase.

Best Buy’s overall same-store sales rose 3.2% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 1.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below