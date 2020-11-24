Best Buy beats quarterly comparable sales expectations

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Tuesday, boosted by demand for laptops, webcams and other computer accessories as customers settled into work-at-home lifestyles.
The consumer electronics retailer’s comparable sales rose 23% in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, beating expectations of a 14.7% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
