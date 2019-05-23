Company News
May 23, 2019 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Best Buy beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the consumer electronics retailer sold more wearables and tablets and signed up more people to its subscription-based tech support services.

Best Buy’s overall same-store sales rose 1.1% in the first quarter ended May 4. Analysts on average had expected a 0.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $9.14 billion from $9.11 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
