FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
May 24, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Best Buy first-quarter comparable sales jump, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer, reported a forecast beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter, helped by strong customer demand, sending its shares up 2 percent in premarket trade.

The retailer said same-store sales, or stores open at least a year, rose 7.1 percent in the first quarter ended May 5 versus estimates of a 2.9-percent rise.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company’s net income rose to $208 million, or 72 cents per share, in the quarter, from $188 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, earnings were 82 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s revenue rose to $9.10 billion, beating estimates of $8.74 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.