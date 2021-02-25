Best Buy forecasts full-year comparable sales below estimates

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc forecast full-year comparable sales below analysts’ estimates on Thursday, signaling that a pandemic-induced surge in demand for computer equipment would peter out in the coming months.
Best Buy forecast full-year comparable sales between a fall of 2% and a rise of about 1%, compared with analysts’ estimates of a 1.6% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
