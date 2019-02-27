Best Buy holiday quarter same-store sales beat estimates

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer sold more wearable devices, gaming consoles and appliances during the holiday quarter.

The company’s shares were up 11 percent in early trading.

Best Buy’s domestic comparable sales rose 3 percent in the three months ended Feb. 2. Analysts on average had expected a 2.03 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell 3.7 percent to $14.80 billion, as the year-ago quarter had an extra week, but still beat expectations of $14.70 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)