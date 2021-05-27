Best Buy raises full-year comparable sales forecast

May 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc on Thursday raised its full-year comparable sales forecast, as fresh stimulus checks helped boost spending at its stores even as a reopening economy threatens to slow last year’s pandemic-induced surge in demand.

Best Buy said it expects full-year comparable sales to rise 3% to 6%, compared to a previous forecast range of a fall of 2% to a rise of 1%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)