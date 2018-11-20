Company News
November 20, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Best Buy tops same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc sold more mobile phones, home theater systems and gaming consoles in the third quarter, helping the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer top Wall Street estimates for same-store sales.

Best Buy said on Tuesday U.S. comparable sales rose 4.3 percent in the three months ended Nov. 3. Analysts on average had expected a 3.7 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its total revenue climbed to $9.59 billion from $9.32 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.