Best Buy tops same-store sales estimates

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc sold more mobile phones, home theater systems and gaming consoles in the third quarter, helping the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer top Wall Street estimates for same-store sales.

Best Buy said on Tuesday U.S. comparable sales rose 4.3 percent in the three months ended Nov. 3. Analysts on average had expected a 3.7 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its total revenue climbed to $9.59 billion from $9.32 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)