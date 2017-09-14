FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bet Shemesh Engine seals big supply deal with Pratt & Whitney
September 14, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a month ago

Bet Shemesh Engine seals big supply deal with Pratt & Whitney

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Bet Shemesh Engine Holdings said on Thursday it has expanded an agreement to supply parts to aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney by $530 million, bringing the total deal to $640 million.

* Under the expanded deal, originally signed in December, the company will develop and produce new items for Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp in the civilian sector through 2026.

* Chairman Gillon Beck said Bet Shemesh Engine is “among the few companies in the world able to produce rotating parts critical for jet engines,” which it will supply to Pratt & Whitney.

* Bet Shemesh Engine is controlled by Israel’s largest private equity firm, FIMI Opportunity Funds. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

