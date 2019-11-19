Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Ken Burns’ nonprofit wins trademark war of ‘Better Angels,’ judge rules

Barbara Grzincic

A federal judge in Manhattan has granted summary judgment to a nonprofit affiliated with acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, The Better Angels Society, on its trademark infringement claims against New York-based nonprofit Institute for American Values (IAV), which launched its own Better Angels initiative after the 2016 presidential election as a grassroots effort to “reunify Red and Blue America.”

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ruled Friday that IAV’s initiative, which has hosted in-person discussions, workshops and a screening of “Better Angels: Reuniting America,” is likely to cause confusion with TBAS’ mark.

