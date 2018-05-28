FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish gambling firm Better Collective valued at up to $183 mln ahead of Stockholm IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 28 (Reuters) - Danish gambling firm Better Collective published its prospectus for a Stockholm IPO on Monday:

* Price range for the company’s listing set at between 48 and 58 Swedish crowns

* Range corresponds to a total value of all outstanding shares of approximately SEK 1.3 billion–1.6 billion ($148.36 million-$182.59 million) before the offering

* Offer price to be set by board of directors in consultation with Nordea and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

* Offering to comprise a sale of newly issued shares and, if the offering is increased, existing shares will also be sold

* The issue of new shares is expected to provide Better Collective with approximately SEK 600 million before deduction of transaction costs

* Over-allotment option of up to 2.33 million shares issued to investment banks

* If over-allotment option is fully exercised, Better Collective expects to receive additional proceeds of up to approximately SEK 116 million

* First day of trading will be June 8

* Link to full prospectus here here ($1 = 8.7626 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

