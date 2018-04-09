Turkish retailer Beymen says to proceed with Borsa Istanbul listing

ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Turkish luxury retailer Beymen Magazacilik said on Monday it intended to proceed with an initial public offering of up to 62.49 million ordinary shares, or 40 percent of its capital.

Up to 9.37 million additional ordinary shares, or up to 6 percent of its capital, may be sold to cover over-allotments, it said.

It said BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, and Deutsche Bank were acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in relation to the international offering.

Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil, Beymen’s parent, announced details of the planned IPO last month, saying it had authorised Is Yatirim to file the IPO application with Turkey’s Capital Markets Board.