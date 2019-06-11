Hot Stocks
June 11, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Beyond Meat launches new version of meatless burgers

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday it would start shipping a new version of its flagship vegan burgers to grocery stores across the United States this week.

The new burgers that come with a marbling effect, melt and tenderize like beef patties and are made with blended pea, mung bean and rice proteins.

Shares of the California-based company fell 11% before the bell after lead underwriter J.P.Morgan downgraded stock rating to ‘neutral’, calling it a purely “valuation call” as risks and rewards are balanced.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below