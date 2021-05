May 6 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by lower sales at restaurants that sell its faux-meat burgers.

Net revenue about rose about 11% to $108.2 million in the three months ended April 3, compared with estimates of $113.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)