September 18, 2019 / 6:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from most Canada provinces

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Tim Hortons cut Beyond Meat Inc’s burgers and sandwiches from its menu, except in Ontario and British Columbia restaurants, months after a nationwide roll-out at the Canadian breakfast chain.

Beyond Meat’s shares fell nearly 6%, while Restaurant Brands’ stock was down about 1% on Wednesday.

“Both the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches were introduced as a limited-time offer,” Restaurant Brands said.

“We may explore offering the product again in other provinces at a future date based on ongoing guest feedback,” the company said.

Tim Hortons said in July it was expanding plant-based meat additions in nearly 4,000 restaurants. There are about 4,800 Tim Hortons restaurants in North America.

Beyond Meat said the menu items were introduced as a limited-time offering and could be brought back in the future. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

