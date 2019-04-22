Beyond Meat targets up to $183.8 million in IPO

April 22 (Reuters) - Plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat Inc is planning to raise up to $183.8 million from an initial public offering, its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange showed.

The company said it expects to offer 8.75 million shares, out of its 57.4 million outstanding shares, priced between $19 and $21 per share in the IPO.

The higher end of the indicative price range gives the company a market value of $1.21 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)