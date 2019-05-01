Vegan meat maker Beyond Meat prices IPO at upper end of price target range

May 1 (Reuters) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat Inc on Wednesday said it priced its initial public offering at $25 per share, the upper end of its $23-$25 price range.

At this price, Beyond Meat raised around $240 million at a $1.50 billion valuation, including underwriters’ options.

Plant-based meat substitutes have been gaining popularity as more attention is focused on the environmental hazards of industrial ranching.

The company starts trading on the Nasdaq from Thursday. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru ; Additional Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)