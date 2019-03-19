Israel's Bezeq to reduce valuation of TV unit by 1.1 billion shekels

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday it would reduce the valuation of its TV unit YES by 1.1 billion shekels ($305 million) in its 2018 financial report.

The company, Israel’s largest telecoms group, had said in January it was considering referring to its own activities along with those of its television unit YES — which has been facing increased competition — and its subsidiary Bezeq International as one unit instead of three.

Due to the change, Bezeq expects to write off a total of 1.5 billion shekels, the company said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The move has been approved by YES’s board and a final decision on the accounting change is expected in the coming days. Bezeq will publish 2018 results next week. ($1 = 3.6031 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)