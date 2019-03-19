UPDATE 1-Israel's Bezeq to reduce valuation of TV unit by 1.1 billion shekels

(Adds details, share reaction)

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday it would reduce the valuation of its TV unit YES by 1.1 billion shekels ($305 million) in its 2018 financial report.

The decrease, it said in a statement, is in accordance with a valuation YES received and was approved by YES’s board.

Shares in Bezeq were down 0.6 percent in midday Tel Aviv trading.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecom group, has been lobbying regulators to end a forced structural separation between its subsidiaries to better compete with smaller rivals. The government has been reluctant to do so, fearing Bezeq could use its dominance to harm competition.

In January, the company said it was considering referring to three of its operations as one unit.

“The company believes that the operations of the company, (YES) and Bezeq International need to be considered as a single cash generating unit and not as three separate ones,” it reiterated on Tuesday.

Should the Israel Securities Authority change course and approve that move, Bezeq said it expects “a write-off of a non-material amount” in its books.

If they do not get the market regulator’s approval, and taking into account the decline in value of YES, the overall write-off could reach 1.5 billion shekels.

“To the best of the company’s knowledge, the Securities Authority’s handling of the matter is in advanced stages,” it said.

A final decision on how the write-off will be recorded will be made in the coming days. Bezeq will publish 2018 results next week. ($1 = 3.6031 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)