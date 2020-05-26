Israel's Bezeq Telecom accepts 700 mln shekels of bids in bond issue

JERUSALEM, May 26 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday it had accepted bids of more than 700 million shekels ($199 million) from institutional investors in a bond offering aimed largely at refinancing its debt.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, had initially sought to raise up to 400 million shekels in the offering of a widening two existing bond series, which mature in about eight years, but raised the amount after demand reached nearly 1.8 billion shekels, it said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

The final tally will be determined in an offering to the general public.

The firm is looking to pay off 562 million shekels of private debt and non-bank credit and repay 344 million shekels of bank loans in 2020 by extending debt maturities in the coming years.

Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody’s, rated the offering at ‘Aa3’, while Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings Maalot rated the bonds ‘AA-‘. ($1 = 3.5163 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)