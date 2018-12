JERUSALEM, Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Monday it raised 578.3 million shekels ($155 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.

* The bonds will pay an annual interest rate of 2.7 percent.

* Bezeq is Israel’s largest telecoms company.

* ($1 = 3.7209 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)