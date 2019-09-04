Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 4, 2019 / 12:36 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Israel's Bezeq offers to buy back bond series for 600 mln shekels

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom on Wednesday offered to buy a series of its bonds from bondholders for nearly 600 million shekels ($171 million).

Bezeq offered a price of 101.50 per 1 shekel of its bonds in series 7, Israel’s largest telecoms group said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Bondholders have until Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) to accept the offer.

Bezeq’s series 7 bonds, which mature in December 2022, were trading up 1% at 101.45 in afternoon trading.

$1 = 3.5078 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below