Israel's Bezeq offers to buy back bond series for 600 mln shekels

JERUSALEM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom on Wednesday offered to buy a series of its bonds from bondholders for nearly 600 million shekels ($171 million).

Bezeq offered a price of 101.50 per 1 shekel of its bonds in series 7, Israel’s largest telecoms group said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Bondholders have until Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) to accept the offer.

Bezeq’s series 7 bonds, which mature in December 2022, were trading up 1% at 101.45 in afternoon trading.