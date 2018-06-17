Israel's Bezeq Telecom names David Mizrahi as CEO

JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom on Sunday named David Mizrahi as chief executive to replace Stella Handler, who is stepping down next month amid a police investigation into Bezeq’s managers and controlling shareholder.

Mizrahi, who will begin his post on Sept. 1, most recently served as deputy CEO of foodmaker Tnuva and was deputy CEO and chief financial officer at Bezeq between 2013 and 2016. Mizrahi worked 20 years at Bezeq.

Handler was arrested in February in connection with a wider investigation into alleged fraud, bribery and securities offences. She has denied any wrongdoing and plans to step down in July.

Controlling shareholder and former chairman Shaul Elovitch, a family friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was also arrested along with a number of other officials connected with Bezeq. They all deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)