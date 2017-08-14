Bezeq Telecoms acting chairman detained in bribery probe - police

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The acting chairman of Israeli telecoms company Bezeq, David Granot, has been detained for questioning on suspicion of bribery and money laundering, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Bezeq said in a statement Granot had been detained, without giving details. But Israel’s largest telecoms firm said the issue was not related to a probe by the securities regulator into Bezeq’s controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch.

An Israeli police spokesman said Granot, who was named Bezeq’s acting chairman in June after Elovitch was barred from the post during the investigation, was being held on suspicion of bribery and money laundering.

Granot could not immediately be contacted. A Bezeq spokesman was not immediately available for further comment.

Bezeq’s shares were down 1.3 percent at 5.01 shekels in late trading in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media said Granot was one of five businessmen detained for questioning by police on Monday. Others detained included Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, a source briefed on the investigation told Reuters.

Israeli authorities put Steinmetz under house arrest in December, releasing him after two weeks without charge, as part of a probe into bribery allegations relating to the activities of BSG Resources (BSGR) in Africa.

BSGR has denied any wrongdoing.

Israeli police said on Monday five suspects were questioned under caution on suspicion of money laundering, fraudulent filing of corporate documents, fraud and corporate breach of trust, obstruction of justice and bribery.

An Israeli law office representing Steinmetz declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 3.5831 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair, Greg Mahlich)