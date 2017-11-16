FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Bezeq Tel: Controlling shareholder not returning as chairman
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 16, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Israel's Bezeq Tel: Controlling shareholder not returning as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, who is under investigation by the country’s securities regulator for fraud, does not seek to return to the post of Bezeq chairman until further notice, the company said on Thursday.

Elovitch stepped down at the outset of the investigation in June and was temporarily replaced by David Granot. Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said its board agreed that Granot will continue in the role of chairman.

Elovitch has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, the Israel Securities Authority -- which has been investigating possible fraud and financial reporting offences involving Bezeq executives -- said it had found enough evidence to support bringing criminal charges against Elovitch and other officials.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.